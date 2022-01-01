Chili in Lake Geneva
Lake Geneva restaurants that serve chili
More about Simple Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Simple Cafe
525 BROAD ST, Lake Geneva
|Cup Chicken Chorizo Chili
|$5.95
|Chili Omelet
|$14.95
|Bowl Chicken Chorizo Chili
|$7.95
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
827 Main Street, Lake Geneva
|Gregg's Chili & Eggs Omelette
House-made Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, tomato and green onion atop a cage free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with house-made jam.