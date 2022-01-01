Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva restaurants
Lake Geneva restaurants that serve chili

Simple Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Simple Cafe

525 BROAD ST, Lake Geneva

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cup Chicken Chorizo Chili$5.95
Chili Omelet$14.95
Bowl Chicken Chorizo Chili$7.95
More about Simple Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

827 Main Street, Lake Geneva

Avg 4.4 (1761 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gregg's Chili & Eggs Omelette
House-made Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, tomato and green onion atop a cage free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

