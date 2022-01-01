Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Lake Geneva

Go
Lake Geneva restaurants
Toast

Lake Geneva restaurants that serve chopped salad

Simple Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Simple Cafe

525 BROAD ST, Lake Geneva

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Chicken Salad$13.95
More about Simple Cafe
Item pic

 

Lake City Social

111 Center Street, Lake Geneva

Avg 3.5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Asian Chop Salad$12.99
Full flavored crunch and freshness. Crisp and healthy blend of kales, fresh greens, sprouts, carrots and cabbage tossed in our house-made Asian vinaigrette. Topped with red peppers, mandarin oranges, red and green onions, sesame seeds and crisp friend wontons
Side Chop Salad$4.99
Chopped lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, bacon and bleu cheese tossed in our house peppercorn poppy seed dressing
More about Lake City Social

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Geneva

Mac And Cheese

French Toast

French Fries

Tacos

Nachos

Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken

Corn Dogs

Map

More near Lake Geneva to explore

Mchenry

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Delavan

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Waterford

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Lake Villa

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Williams Bay

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Fox Lake

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1302 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston