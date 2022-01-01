French toast in Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva restaurants
Toast

Lake Geneva restaurants that serve french toast

Simple Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Simple Cafe

525 BROAD ST, Lake Geneva

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Crumble French Toast$11.95
More about Simple Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

827 Main Street, Lake Geneva

Avg 4.4 (1761 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Texas French Toast$7.50
Topped with cinnamon sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$8.50
Topped with icing and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

