Grilled chicken in Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva restaurants
Lake Geneva restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Chicken & Avocado Grill image

SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

827 Main Street, Lake Geneva

Avg 4.4 (1761 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Avocado Grill$12.50
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and herbed mayonnaise on grilled Texas toast. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Gluten-Free Chicken & Avocado Grill$13.50
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and herbed mayonnaise on toasted Gluten Free bread. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Foley's Bar & Grill Irish Woods Restaurant

W3905 HWY 50, Lake Geneva

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
More about Foley's Bar & Grill Irish Woods Restaurant

