Pudding in Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva restaurants
Toast

Lake Geneva restaurants that serve pudding

SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe - Lake Geneva

827 Main Street, Lake Geneva

Avg 4.4 (1761 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tropical Chia Pudding$0.00
House-made chia pudding prepared with unsweetened coconut milk, chia seeds, and honey, topped with our signature berry jam, fresh kiwi, pineapple, strawberries, and gourmet Harbor granola. Served with a slice of Sun Toast (wheat toast drizzled with local honey and sunflower butter).
Banana Berry Chia Pudding$0.00
House-made chia pudding prepared with unsweetened coconut milk, chia seeds, and honey, topped with our signature jam, fresh strawberries, blueberries, banana, and our gourmet Harbor granola. Served with a wheat English muffin and our signature jam.
Lake City Social - Lake Geneva

111 Center Street, Lake Geneva

Avg 3.5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$8.00
