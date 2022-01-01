Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva restaurants
Lake Geneva restaurants that serve tacos

Simple Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Simple Cafe

525 BROAD ST, Lake Geneva

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Tacos$13.95
More about Simple Cafe
Champs Sports Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Champs Sports Bar & Grill

747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva

Avg 4.1 (1649 reviews)
Takeout
FISH TACOS$10.95
Seasoned cod, pico de gallo, shredded cheese. Drizzled with homemade chipotle sauce and served in warm flour tortillas with Chef Amador's five bean salsa
More about Champs Sports Bar & Grill
Lake City Social image

 

Lake City Social

111 Center Street, Lake Geneva

Avg 3.5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Three Pork Food Truck Tacos$14.99
Street Tacos at their finest! Seasoned pork served on corn tortillas, topped with our crunchy blend of cabbage and greens tossed in lime ranch dressing, Cotija cheese, roasted corn, pico de gallo, and Sriracha drizzle
Two Pork Food Truck Tacos$12.99
Street Tacos at their finest! Seasoned pork served on corn tortillas, topped with our crunchy blend of cabbage and greens tossed in lime ranch dressing, Cotija cheese, roasted corn, pico de gallo, and Sriracha drizzle
Two Cod Food Truck Tacos$12.99
Street Tacos at their finest! Deep fried cod served on corn tortillas, topped with our crunchy blend of cabbage and greens tossed in lime ranch dressing, Cotija cheese, roasted corn, pico de gallo, and Sriracha drizzle
More about Lake City Social

