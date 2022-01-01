Tacos in Lake Geneva
Lake Geneva restaurants that serve tacos
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Simple Cafe
525 BROAD ST, Lake Geneva
|Breakfast Tacos
|$13.95
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Champs Sports Bar & Grill
747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva
|FISH TACOS
|$10.95
Seasoned cod, pico de gallo, shredded cheese. Drizzled with homemade chipotle sauce and served in warm flour tortillas with Chef Amador's five bean salsa
Lake City Social
111 Center Street, Lake Geneva
|Three Pork Food Truck Tacos
|$14.99
Street Tacos at their finest! Seasoned pork served on corn tortillas, topped with our crunchy blend of cabbage and greens tossed in lime ranch dressing, Cotija cheese, roasted corn, pico de gallo, and Sriracha drizzle
|Two Pork Food Truck Tacos
|$12.99
Street Tacos at their finest! Seasoned pork served on corn tortillas, topped with our crunchy blend of cabbage and greens tossed in lime ranch dressing, Cotija cheese, roasted corn, pico de gallo, and Sriracha drizzle
|Two Cod Food Truck Tacos
|$12.99
Street Tacos at their finest! Deep fried cod served on corn tortillas, topped with our crunchy blend of cabbage and greens tossed in lime ranch dressing, Cotija cheese, roasted corn, pico de gallo, and Sriracha drizzle