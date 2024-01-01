Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Lake George
/
Lake George
/
French Fries
Lake George restaurants that serve french fries
Barnsider Smokehouse BBQ
2112 State Rt. 9, Lake George
No reviews yet
$ French Fries
$3.50
More about Barnsider Smokehouse BBQ
Lake George Expedition Park
1912 US 9, Lake George
No reviews yet
French Fries
$5.00
More about Lake George Expedition Park
Browse other tasty dishes in Lake George
Mozzarella Sticks
More near Lake George to explore
Schenectady
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Troy
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Saratoga Springs
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Manchester Center
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Clifton Park
Avg 3.9
(14 restaurants)
Latham
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Glens Falls
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Killington
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Schuylerville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Glens Falls
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 3.9
(12 restaurants)
Utica
Avg 4.7
(21 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1060 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(419 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(539 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(779 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1205 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(793 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston