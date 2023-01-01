Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lake Grove restaurants you'll love

Lake Grove restaurants
  • Lake Grove

Lake Grove's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Lake Grove restaurants

Village Idiot Pub Lake Grove image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Village Idiot Pub Lake Grove - Lake Grove

2811 Middle Country Rd, Lake Grove

Avg 4.4 (2289 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The G.O.A.T.$16.50
mixed greens, goat cheese, avocado, roasted beets, grape tomatoes & pecans topped with grilled chicken
The Cali Flatbread$14.43
topped with grilled chicken, peppers, onions, avocado & cheddar cheese, drizzled with chipotle mayo
Disco Fries$9.28
crinkle cut fries smothered in mozzarella cheese & served with a side of gravy
The Pizzeria image

PIZZA

The Pizzeria

342 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove

Avg 4.4 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vodka Margherita Pie$27.95
Olive Oil Curst w/Fresh Mozzarella & Vodka Sauce
The Honey Pep Pie$28.95
Sicilian with Pepperoni, Mike's Hot Honey Drizzle and Basil
Pepperoni Pie$24.95
Regular Pie with Cup and Char Pepperoni
Main pic

 

Yume Ramen and Cake - 350-4 Smith Haven Mall

350-4 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Yume Chili Oil$1.50
