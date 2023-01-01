Lake Grove restaurants you'll love
More about Village Idiot Pub Lake Grove - Lake Grove
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Village Idiot Pub Lake Grove - Lake Grove
2811 Middle Country Rd, Lake Grove
|Popular items
|The G.O.A.T.
|$16.50
mixed greens, goat cheese, avocado, roasted beets, grape tomatoes & pecans topped with grilled chicken
|The Cali Flatbread
|$14.43
topped with grilled chicken, peppers, onions, avocado & cheddar cheese, drizzled with chipotle mayo
|Disco Fries
|$9.28
crinkle cut fries smothered in mozzarella cheese & served with a side of gravy
More about The Pizzeria
PIZZA
The Pizzeria
342 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove
|Popular items
|Vodka Margherita Pie
|$27.95
Olive Oil Curst w/Fresh Mozzarella & Vodka Sauce
|The Honey Pep Pie
|$28.95
Sicilian with Pepperoni, Mike's Hot Honey Drizzle and Basil
|Pepperoni Pie
|$24.95
Regular Pie with Cup and Char Pepperoni