Burritos in
Lake Havasu City
/
Lake Havasu City
/
Burritos
Lake Havasu City restaurants that serve burritos
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS
Panarelli's Deli
2837 Maricopa Ave, Lake Havasu
Avg 4.5
(150 reviews)
Country Burrito
$6.95
More about Panarelli's Deli
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant
141 Swanson Ave,Ste 5, Lake Havasu City
No reviews yet
Burrito Grande
$12.75
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant
More near Lake Havasu City to explore
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(247 restaurants)
Henderson
Avg 4.3
(46 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Surprise
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Kingman
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Boulder City
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Bullhead City
No reviews yet
Indio
No reviews yet
Buckeye
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Prescott
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(247 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(189 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(270 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(165 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.4
(351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston