Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Lake Havasu City

Go
Lake Havasu City restaurants
Toast

Lake Havasu City restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Panarelli's Deli image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Panarelli's Deli

2837 Maricopa Ave, Lake Havasu

Avg 4.5 (150 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Salad Wrap or Sandwich$4.95
More about Panarelli's Deli
Item pic

 

SummeRay Wine Bar & Local Eatery

2097 McCulloch, Lake Havasu City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Egg Salad$10.99
Egg Salad, lettuce alfalfa/mixed sprouts and tomato
More about SummeRay Wine Bar & Local Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Havasu City

Spinach Salad

Salmon

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Meatball Subs

Antipasto Salad

Greek Salad

Map

More near Lake Havasu City to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (75 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Buckeye

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Indio

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (300 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (373 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (553 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston