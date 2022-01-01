Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Lake Havasu City

Lake Havasu City restaurants
Lake Havasu City restaurants that serve spinach salad

Angelina's Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA

Angelina's Italian Kitchen

1530 El Camino Drive, Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.6 (1131 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salmon Salad$21.99
More about Angelina's Italian Kitchen
Item pic

 

SummeRay Wine Bar & Local Eatery

2097 McCulloch, Lake Havasu City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach Salad$14.99
Our spinach salad is a semi-wilted salad with spinach, turkey or regular bacon, fresh mushrooms & garlic. Cooked in olive oil, red wine vinegar, grey poupon mustard and topped with diced tomatoes. This item can be made Vegan upon request.
More about SummeRay Wine Bar & Local Eatery

