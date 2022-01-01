Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lake In The Hills restaurants you'll love

Lake In The Hills restaurants
  • Lake In The Hills

Must-try Lake In The Hills restaurants

Uprising Bakery and Cafe - 2104 W. Algonquin Rd

2102 & 2104 W. Algonquin Rd, Lake in the Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Toast$14.00
Home-made French toast with (v)whipped cream and maple syrup.
Sand - Monte Crisco$15.00
(v)Smoked provolone, house-smoked tofu, savory blackberry jam, toasted on home-made French toast and dusted with powered sugar. Served with kettle chips. (made in a dedicated gluten free kitchen)
Burger LITH$13.00
(v)Burger on a home-made bun, served with romaine, heirloom tomato, Walla Walla onion, mushroom, your choice of (v)cheese. Served with Kettle Chips(made in a dedicated gluten free kitchen)
More about Uprising Bakery and Cafe - 2104 W. Algonquin Rd
Taquitos Tacos & Drinks - 335 N. Randall Road

335 N. Randall Road, LAKE IN THE HILLS

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Taquitos Tacos & Drinks - 335 N. Randall Road
May's Lounge - Lake in the Hills - 273 N. Randall Rd

273 N. Randall Rd, Lake in the Hills

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about May's Lounge - Lake in the Hills - 273 N. Randall Rd
