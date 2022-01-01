Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Lake In The Hills

Go
Lake In The Hills restaurants
Toast

Lake In The Hills restaurants that serve burritos

Consumer pic

 

Taquitos Tacos & Drinks - 335 N. Randall Road

335 N. Randall Road, LAKE IN THE HILLS

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito Camaron / Shrimp$11.00
Burrito Pollo / Chicken$9.50
Burrito Dinner Asada / Steak$14.25
More about Taquitos Tacos & Drinks - 335 N. Randall Road
Banner pic

 

Uprising Bakery and Cafe - 2104 W. Algonquin Rd

2102 & 2104 W. Algonquin Rd, Lake in the Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sand - Breakfast Burrito$15.50
Scrambled JustEGG, breakfast sausage, chedd’r cheese, sweet pepper, onion, homemade chips or fresh fruit, homemade pico on the side.
More about Uprising Bakery and Cafe - 2104 W. Algonquin Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake In The Hills

Tacos

Map

More near Lake In The Hills to explore

Elgin

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Mchenry

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hampshire

No reviews yet

Huntley

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1442 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1836 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (985 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (301 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston