Lake Life Cafe

22 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (88 reviews)

Popular Items

Basil Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken, basil, tomato, mozzarella, basil pesto aioli
Iced Lake Life Latte
Vanilla Latte with caramel drizzle over ice
Fruit Cup$2.50
Egg and Cheese Sandwich$4.75
Two eggs and american cheese
Turkey Club Sandwich$12.00
Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and cheese
Peanut Butter Banana Protein Shake$7.00
Chocolate sauce,npeanut butter, banana, milk and vanilla protein
Latte Hot
Expresso, steamed milk, and a dollup of foam
Fruit Smoothie$5.50
Fruit puree, blended with yogurt and ice
Plain Bagel$2.00
Cold Brew
Iced coffee brewed for 20 hours
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

22 Main Street

Bemus Point NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
