Lake Mary restaurants you'll love

Gator's Dockside
4349 W. Lake Mary Blvd., Lake Mary
|Popular items
|10 WINGS
|$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
Friendly Confines
7025 COUNTY RD. 46A, LAKE MARY
|Popular items
|(6) CLAWS
|$9.99
Our Fresh, Never Frozen, Hormone Free Chicken Tenders Hand Battered and Lightly Fried. Flavors can be mixed but not split.
|FRIED PICKLES
|$9.99
1/2 pound lightly battered and fried pickle chips served with ranch and jalapeno ranch.
|HAMBURGER
|$10.99
1/2 pound Steak Burger with your choice of cheese and lettuce, tomato and onion.
Krazy Greek Kitchen
142 W Lakeview Ave #1000, Lake Mary
|Popular items
|Traditional Fries w/ Feta
|$5.00
Drizzled in feta dressing & sprinkled w/ feta cheese crumbles, house seasoning & topped w/ a balsamic reduction
|Hummus
|$6.50
Chickpeas, tahini, olive oil & fresh lemon, served w/ Pita
|Baklava
|$4.50
Layers of phyllo pastry, filled w/ chopped walnuts & spices. Sweetened w/ honey syrup
F&D Kitchen & Bar
1541 International Parkway, Lake Mary
|Popular items
|THE DOUBLE STANDARD
|$16.00
TWO 4OZ CREEKSTONE BEEF PATTIES, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, SPECIAL SAUCE, WHITE CHEDDAR ON BRIOCHE BUN.
|CHICKEN SLIDERS
|$11.00
SECRET SAUCE, F&D PICKLES
|DEVILED EGGS
|$7.00
LAKE MEADOW EGGS, SMOKED CHILE BACON
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Dalli's Pizzeria
101 North Country Club Road, Lake Mary
|Popular items
|Wings
|$12.99
10 wings. Served with Celery & Blue Cheese.
|Steak Stromboli
|$9.99
Steak & mozzarella wrapped in pizza dough.
|Stromboli
|$8.99
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onions & mozzarella wrapped in pizza dough.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
4th Street Bar & Grill
132 N Fourth Street Suite 1200, Lake Mary
|Popular items
|10 Traditional Wings
|$12.99
10 Traditional Jumbo wings tossed in any of our signature sauces. (There will be a mix of flaps and drums unless otherwise specified and we cannot guarantee there will always be an equal mix of each in all orders.)
|Basket French Fries
|$5.00
Crispy french fries seasoned with salt & pepper.
|10 Boneless Wings
|$10.95
10 delicious, all-white meat, breaded and fried boneless chicken wings tossed in any of our signature sauces.
SUSHI • POKE
Kona Poke
242 Wheelhouse Ln., Lake Mary
|Popular items
|Classic Hawaiian
|$12.75
Our fresh Ahi Tuna with classic hawaiian sauce, seaweed salad, sweet onion, pickled ginger, avocado and green onions on top of sushi or brown rice.
|Tidal Wave
|$12.75
Fresh Ahi Tuna topped with eel sauce, sriracha aioli, seaweed salad,green onions, onion crisps, and avocado.
|Bird of Paradise
|$10.49
Tofu marinated in a our house ginger dressing topped with sweet onions, edamame, cucumber, avocado, green onions, mango, sweet heat sauce and sesame seeds over sushi rice.
FRENCH FRIES
Liam Fitzpatrick's Irish Pub & Restaurant
951 Market Promenade Ave, Lake Mary
|Popular items
|Liam's Caesar Salad
|$9.95
Romaine, parmesan, house-made Caesar dressing, seasoned croutons.
|Liam's Potato & Garlic Soup
|$7.00
Roasted garlic cream, herb new potatoes, topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, chives.
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Fried chicken, Romaine, bleu cheese crumbles, celery, carrots, tomato, bacon, ranch dressing.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Island Fin Poke
3805 Lake Emma Rd, Lake Mary
|Popular items
|Salmon Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
|Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl
|$11.00
OG sauce, edamame, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with togarashi sauce.
|Vegetable Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Ponzu sauce, edamame, corn, avocado, cucumber, and jalapeno.
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES
Roots Raw Juice Bar
134 N 4th St, Lake Mary
|Popular items
|BYO - Bowl - Acai
|Lemon-turmeric Shot
|$4.50
|Lake Mary Acai Bowl
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
F&D Cantina Lake Mary
1125 Town Park Ave, Lake Mary
|Popular items
|TRIO
|$10.00
QUESO, GUAC, AND CHOICE OF SALSA
|STEAK AND SWEET PLANTAINS QUESADILLA
|$15.00
House marinated steak, Chihuahua cheese & plantains
|SWEET POTATO BUTTERNUT SQUASH MOLE ENCHILADAS
|$12.00
Served with vegan black beans & plantains
CFS Coffee: Lake Mary
950 Market Promenade Ave.\r\nSuite C2-1280, Lake Mary
|Popular items
|Beef Empanada
|$3.75
|FRUIT SMOOTHIES
|Bowl for the Soul
|$13.99
Colombia La Bella: Lake Mary
3801 W lake mary blvd unit 115, Lake Mary
Lake Mary Social
3005 W. Lake Mary Blvd suite 119-120, Lake Mary
Peach Valley: Heathrow
1210 S. International Parkway, Ste 108, Heathrow