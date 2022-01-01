Lake Mary restaurants you'll love

Lake Mary restaurants
Toast
  • Lake Mary

Lake Mary's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Juice & Smoothies
Gastropubs
Greek
Must-try Lake Mary restaurants

Gator's Dockside image

 

Gator's Dockside

4349 W. Lake Mary Blvd., Lake Mary

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 WINGS$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
Friendly Confines image

 

Friendly Confines

7025 COUNTY RD. 46A, LAKE MARY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
(6) CLAWS$9.99
Our Fresh, Never Frozen, Hormone Free Chicken Tenders Hand Battered and Lightly Fried. Flavors can be mixed but not split.
FRIED PICKLES$9.99
1/2 pound lightly battered and fried pickle chips served with ranch and jalapeno ranch.
HAMBURGER$10.99
1/2 pound Steak Burger with your choice of cheese and lettuce, tomato and onion.
Krazy Greek Kitchen image

 

Krazy Greek Kitchen

142 W Lakeview Ave #1000, Lake Mary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Traditional Fries w/ Feta$5.00
Drizzled in feta dressing & sprinkled w/ feta cheese crumbles, house seasoning & topped w/ a balsamic reduction
Hummus$6.50
Chickpeas, tahini, olive oil & fresh lemon, served w/ Pita
Baklava$4.50
Layers of phyllo pastry, filled w/ chopped walnuts & spices. Sweetened w/ honey syrup
F&D Kitchen & Bar image

 

F&D Kitchen & Bar

1541 International Parkway, Lake Mary

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
THE DOUBLE STANDARD$16.00
TWO 4OZ CREEKSTONE BEEF PATTIES, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, SPECIAL SAUCE, WHITE CHEDDAR ON BRIOCHE BUN.
CHICKEN SLIDERS$11.00
SECRET SAUCE, F&D PICKLES
DEVILED EGGS$7.00
LAKE MEADOW EGGS, SMOKED CHILE BACON
Dalli's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Dalli's Pizzeria

101 North Country Club Road, Lake Mary

Avg 4.6 (1650 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$12.99
10 wings. Served with Celery & Blue Cheese.
Steak Stromboli$9.99
Steak & mozzarella wrapped in pizza dough.
Stromboli$8.99
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onions & mozzarella wrapped in pizza dough.
4th Street Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4th Street Bar & Grill

132 N Fourth Street Suite 1200, Lake Mary

Avg 4 (154 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
10 Traditional Wings$12.99
10 Traditional Jumbo wings tossed in any of our signature sauces. (There will be a mix of flaps and drums unless otherwise specified and we cannot guarantee there will always be an equal mix of each in all orders.)
Basket French Fries$5.00
Crispy french fries seasoned with salt & pepper.
10 Boneless Wings$10.95
10 delicious, all-white meat, breaded and fried boneless chicken wings tossed in any of our signature sauces.
Kona Poke image

SUSHI • POKE

Kona Poke

242 Wheelhouse Ln., Lake Mary

Avg 4.7 (471 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Hawaiian$12.75
Our fresh Ahi Tuna with classic hawaiian sauce, seaweed salad, sweet onion, pickled ginger, avocado and green onions on top of sushi or brown rice.
Tidal Wave$12.75
Fresh Ahi Tuna topped with eel sauce, sriracha aioli, seaweed salad,green onions, onion crisps, and avocado.
Bird of Paradise$10.49
Tofu marinated in a our house ginger dressing topped with sweet onions, edamame, cucumber, avocado, green onions, mango, sweet heat sauce and sesame seeds over sushi rice.
Liam Fitzpatrick's Irish Pub & Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Liam Fitzpatrick's Irish Pub & Restaurant

951 Market Promenade Ave, Lake Mary

Avg 4.5 (68 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Liam's Caesar Salad$9.95
Romaine, parmesan, house-made Caesar dressing, seasoned croutons.
Liam's Potato & Garlic Soup$7.00
Roasted garlic cream, herb new potatoes, topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, chives.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.95
Fried chicken, Romaine, bleu cheese crumbles, celery, carrots, tomato, bacon, ranch dressing.
Island Fin Poke image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Island Fin Poke

3805 Lake Emma Rd, Lake Mary

Avg 4.7 (153 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon Poke Bowl$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl$11.00
OG sauce, edamame, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with togarashi sauce.
Vegetable Poke Bowl$11.00
Ponzu sauce, edamame, corn, avocado, cucumber, and jalapeno.
Roots Raw Juice Bar image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES

Roots Raw Juice Bar

134 N 4th St, Lake Mary

Avg 4.6 (145 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BYO - Bowl - Acai
Lemon-turmeric Shot$4.50
Lake Mary Acai Bowl
F&D Cantina Lake Mary image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

F&D Cantina Lake Mary

1125 Town Park Ave, Lake Mary

Avg 4.4 (1076 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TRIO$10.00
QUESO, GUAC, AND CHOICE OF SALSA
STEAK AND SWEET PLANTAINS QUESADILLA$15.00
House marinated steak, Chihuahua cheese & plantains
SWEET POTATO BUTTERNUT SQUASH MOLE ENCHILADAS$12.00
Served with vegan black beans & plantains
Restaurant banner

 

CFS Coffee: Lake Mary

950 Market Promenade Ave.\r\nSuite C2-1280, Lake Mary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Empanada$3.75
FRUIT SMOOTHIES
Bowl for the Soul$13.99
Restaurant banner

 

Colombia La Bella: Lake Mary

3801 W lake mary blvd unit 115, Lake Mary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Lake Mary Social

3005 W. Lake Mary Blvd suite 119-120, Lake Mary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Peach Valley: Heathrow

1210 S. International Parkway, Ste 108, Heathrow

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
