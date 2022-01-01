Lake Mary American restaurants you'll love
Gator's Dockside
4349 W. Lake Mary Blvd., Lake Mary
Popular items
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
10 WINGS
$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
Friendly Confines
7025 COUNTY RD. 46A, LAKE MARY
Popular items
(6) CLAWS
$9.99
Our Fresh, Never Frozen, Hormone Free Chicken Tenders Hand Battered and Lightly Fried. Flavors can be mixed but not split.
CHICKEN PHILLY
$13.99
Tender chicken topped with sauteed peppers, onions and white American cheese on a hoagie
CHEESE STIX
$9.99
7 battered italian mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara dipping sauce.
F&D Kitchen & Bar
1541 International Parkway, Lake Mary
Popular items
THE DOUBLE STANDARD
$16.00
TWO 4OZ CREEKSTONE BEEF PATTIES, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, SPECIAL SAUCE, WHITE CHEDDAR ON BRIOCHE BUN.
CHICKEN SLIDERS
$11.00
SECRET SAUCE, F&D PICKLES
DEVILED EGGS
$7.00
LAKE MEADOW EGGS, SMOKED CHILE BACON
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
4th Street Bar & Grill
132 N Fourth Street Suite 1200, Lake Mary
Popular items
10 Boneless Wings
$10.95
10 delicious, all-white meat, breaded and fried boneless chicken wings tossed in any of our signature sauces.
Buffalo Wrap
$13.00
Grilled, blackened or fried chicken or shrimp tossed in your choice of wing sauce, ranch or blue cheese dressing wrapped with lettuce and tomatoes.
Cheese 'N Pretzels
$11.00
Pimento cheese queso partnered with our warm pretzel sticks and seasoned with course salt for that warm fuzzy ball park feeling.