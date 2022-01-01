Lake Mary American restaurants you'll love

Gator's Dockside image

 

Gator's Dockside

4349 W. Lake Mary Blvd., Lake Mary

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
10 WINGS$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
More about Gator's Dockside
Friendly Confines image

 

Friendly Confines

7025 COUNTY RD. 46A, LAKE MARY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
(6) CLAWS$9.99
Our Fresh, Never Frozen, Hormone Free Chicken Tenders Hand Battered and Lightly Fried. Flavors can be mixed but not split.
CHICKEN PHILLY$13.99
Tender chicken topped with sauteed peppers, onions and white American cheese on a hoagie
CHEESE STIX$9.99
7 battered italian mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara dipping sauce.
More about Friendly Confines
F&D Kitchen & Bar image

 

F&D Kitchen & Bar

1541 International Parkway, Lake Mary

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
THE DOUBLE STANDARD$16.00
TWO 4OZ CREEKSTONE BEEF PATTIES, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, SPECIAL SAUCE, WHITE CHEDDAR ON BRIOCHE BUN.
CHICKEN SLIDERS$11.00
SECRET SAUCE, F&D PICKLES
DEVILED EGGS$7.00
LAKE MEADOW EGGS, SMOKED CHILE BACON
More about F&D Kitchen & Bar
4th Street Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4th Street Bar & Grill

132 N Fourth Street Suite 1200, Lake Mary

Avg 4 (154 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
10 Boneless Wings$10.95
10 delicious, all-white meat, breaded and fried boneless chicken wings tossed in any of our signature sauces.
Buffalo Wrap$13.00
Grilled, blackened or fried chicken or shrimp tossed in your choice of wing sauce, ranch or blue cheese dressing wrapped with lettuce and tomatoes.
Cheese 'N Pretzels$11.00
Pimento cheese queso partnered with our warm pretzel sticks and seasoned with course salt for that warm fuzzy ball park feeling.
More about 4th Street Bar & Grill

