Antipasto salad in Lake Mary

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Dalli's Pizzeria
101 North Country Club Road, Lake Mary
|Antipasto Salad
|$7.99
Ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni & provolone over a large garden salad
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
4th Street Bar & Grill
132 N Fourth Street Suite 1200, Lake Mary
|Antipasto Salad
|$13.00
Crisp mixed greens with pepperoni, salami, ham, provolone, feta, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, sliced pepperoncini peppers and sliced olives served with feta cheese vinaigrette dressing.