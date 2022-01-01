Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Antipasto salad in Lake Mary

Go
Lake Mary restaurants
Toast

Lake Mary restaurants that serve antipasto salad

Dalli's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Dalli's Pizzeria

101 North Country Club Road, Lake Mary

Avg 4.6 (1650 reviews)
Takeout
Antipasto Salad$7.99
Ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni & provolone over a large garden salad
More about Dalli's Pizzeria
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4th Street Bar & Grill

132 N Fourth Street Suite 1200, Lake Mary

Avg 4 (154 reviews)
Takeout
Antipasto Salad$13.00
Crisp mixed greens with pepperoni, salami, ham, provolone, feta, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, sliced pepperoncini peppers and sliced olives served with feta cheese vinaigrette dressing.
More about 4th Street Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Mary

Nachos

Greek Salad

French Fries

Chicken Rolls

Pretzels

Caesar Salad

Garlic Bread

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Lake Mary to explore

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Sanford

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Oviedo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Apopka

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet

Orange City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston