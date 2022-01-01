Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Lake Mary

Go
Lake Mary restaurants
Toast

Lake Mary restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Dalli's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Dalli's Pizzeria

101 North Country Club Road, Lake Mary

Avg 4.6 (1650 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Strips$7.99
Served with your choice of dressing.
Kids Chicken Strips & Fries$4.95
More about Dalli's Pizzeria
4th Street Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4th Street Bar & Grill

132 N Fourth Street Suite 1200, Lake Mary

Avg 4 (154 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Chicken Strips$6.49
Three battered chicken tenders fried golden brown served with fries, sauce and a kid's drink.
Chicken Finger Basket$14.00
Battered chicken tenders fried golden brown served with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
More about 4th Street Bar & Grill
Liam Fitzpatrick's Irish Pub & Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Liam Fitzpatrick's Irish Pub & Restaurant

951 Market Promenade Ave, Lake Mary

Avg 4.5 (68 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Chicken Tenders & Fries$6.95
More about Liam Fitzpatrick's Irish Pub & Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Mary

Caesar Salad

Cheesecake

Cobb Salad

Garlic Bread

Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Pretzels

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Lake Mary to explore

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Sanford

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Oviedo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Apopka

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet

Orange City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston