Chopped salad in Lake Mary

Giovanni's Pizzeria & Kitchen - Lake Mary
875 Rinehart Rd, Lake Mary
|Chopped Salad
|$13.99
Blackened chicken, chopped lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, jalapenos, cranberries, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, topped with balsamic glaze
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
4th Street Bar & Grill
132 N Fourth Street Suite 1200, Lake Mary
|Chopped Salad
|$11.00
Crisp mixed greens, Applewood bacon crumbles, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, shredded cheddar & monterey jack blend, croutons and honey mustard dressing.