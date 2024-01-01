Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Lake Mary

Lake Mary restaurants
Lake Mary restaurants that serve chopped salad

Giovanni's Pizzeria & Kitchen - Lake Mary

875 Rinehart Rd, Lake Mary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chopped Salad$13.99
Blackened chicken, chopped lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, jalapenos, cranberries, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, topped with balsamic glaze
More about Giovanni's Pizzeria & Kitchen - Lake Mary
4th Street Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4th Street Bar & Grill

132 N Fourth Street Suite 1200, Lake Mary

Avg 4 (154 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$11.00
Crisp mixed greens, Applewood bacon crumbles, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, shredded cheddar & monterey jack blend, croutons and honey mustard dressing.
More about 4th Street Bar & Grill

