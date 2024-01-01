Crab cakes in Lake Mary
Lake Mary restaurants that serve crab cakes
Giovanni's Pizzeria & Kitchen - Lake Mary
875 Rinehart Rd, Lake Mary
|Crab Cakes
|$14.99
Crispy Panko-coated crab cakes, drizzled with our homemade Remoulade sauce.
4th Street Bar & Grill
132 N Fourth Street Suite 1200, Lake Mary
|Crab Cake Burger
|$16.95
Our house-made crab cake (made with lump crab meat, Andouille sausage, onion & peppers and parmesan bread crumbs) topped with pickled red onions and creamy slaw with spicy tartar.