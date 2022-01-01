Fried pickles in Lake Mary

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Friendly Confines image

 

Friendly Confines

7025 COUNTY RD. 46A, LAKE MARY

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRIED PICKLES$9.99
1/2 pound lightly battered and fried pickle chips served with ranch and jalapeno ranch.
More about Friendly Confines
4th Street Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4th Street Bar & Grill

132 N Fourth Street Suite 1200, Lake Mary

Avg 4 (154 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickle Chips$10.00
Crisp pickle slices hand-battered and seasoned for a robust flavor that dill southerners love! Choice of ranch or 4th Street pub sauce.
More about 4th Street Bar & Grill

