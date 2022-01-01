Fried pickles in Lake Mary
Lake Mary restaurants that serve fried pickles
Friendly Confines
7025 COUNTY RD. 46A, LAKE MARY
|FRIED PICKLES
|$9.99
1/2 pound lightly battered and fried pickle chips served with ranch and jalapeno ranch.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
4th Street Bar & Grill
132 N Fourth Street Suite 1200, Lake Mary
|Fried Pickle Chips
|$10.00
Crisp pickle slices hand-battered and seasoned for a robust flavor that dill southerners love! Choice of ranch or 4th Street pub sauce.