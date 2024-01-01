Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Lake Mary

Lake Mary restaurants
Lake Mary restaurants that serve garlic knots

Item pic

 

Giovanni's Pizzeria & Kitchen - Lake Mary

875 Rinehart Rd, Lake Mary

No reviews yet
Garlic Knots with Sauce$5.99
Baked and tossed with garlic and italian spices, served with tomato sauce
More about Giovanni's Pizzeria & Kitchen - Lake Mary
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Dalli's Pizzeria

101 North Country Club Road, Lake Mary

Avg 4.6 (1650 reviews)
Garlic Knots$6.99
Dalli's dough tied in knots, tossed in fresh garlic and oil and topped with Parmesan, served with our homemade tomato sauce.
Stuffed Garlic Knots$9.99
Dalli's dough rolled with garlic and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of our homemade tomato sauce.
More about Dalli's Pizzeria

