Garlic knots in Lake Mary

Giovanni's Pizzeria & Kitchen - Lake Mary
875 Rinehart Rd, Lake Mary
|Garlic Knots with Sauce
|$5.99
Baked and tossed with garlic and italian spices, served with tomato sauce
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Dalli's Pizzeria
101 North Country Club Road, Lake Mary
|Garlic Knots
|$6.99
Dalli's dough tied in knots, tossed in fresh garlic and oil and topped with Parmesan, served with our homemade tomato sauce.
|Stuffed Garlic Knots
|$9.99
Dalli's dough rolled with garlic and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of our homemade tomato sauce.