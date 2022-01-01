Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Lake Mary

Lake Mary restaurants
Lake Mary restaurants that serve nachos

Friendly Confines image

 

Friendly Confines

7025 COUNTY RD. 46A, LAKE MARY

No reviews yet
Takeout
IRISH NACHO
Home cooked kettle chips topped with seasoned ground beef, homemade queso cheese and lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapenos.
More about Friendly Confines
4th Street Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4th Street Bar & Grill

132 N Fourth Street Suite 1200, Lake Mary

Avg 4 (154 reviews)
Takeout
Loaded Nachos$10.00
Crispy tortilla chips topped with queso cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, sour cream, guac & a side of salsa. Add chicken or ground beef for $5.
More about 4th Street Bar & Grill

