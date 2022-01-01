Lake Oconee Elks Lodge 2849
Elks Care, Elks Share!
1116 Lake Oconee
Location
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Georgia Butts BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Lake Oconee Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Wing Maxx
Wings, Tenders, & Homemade Sides and Sauces.
Wing Maxx is committed to using the best quality ingredients, ALWAYS. All of our chicken is All-Natural, Antibiotic-Free, Hormone-Free, Always Fresh & Never Frozen.
Our concept is to serve quality food in a convenient and timely drive-thru setup.
Lalore Cafe
Come in and enjoy!