Lake of the Woods Coffee Company

Week 4: Offered March 15-20 Chipotle Tinga Chicken: Two soft flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken, simmered in a smokey chipotle and roasted tomato sauce, topped with shredded cabbage and drizzled with your choice of ranch dressing or chipotle mayo. Served with two mini cookies

Week 5: Offered March 22-27

Garlic Pork Carnitas: Soft flour tortilla filled with shredded pork simmered in a garlic lime chipotle sauce, topped with shredded cabbage and drizzled with your choice of chipotle mayo or ranch dressing. Served with two mini cookies

Week 6: Offered March 29-April 3

Grilled Steak Fajita: Soft flour tortilla filled with grilled beef steak strips simmered in a classic fajita skillet sauce topped with fire roasted peppers and onions; drizzled with your choice of chipotle mayo or ranch dressing. Served with two mini cookies

