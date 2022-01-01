Go
  • Lake of the Woods Coffee Company

Lake of the Woods Coffee Company

Open Tuesday - Saturday: 7am - 4pm
Closed Sunday & Monday
Dine in, take out and drive thru available!
We welcome you to come in and shop our merchandise area filled with home decor, specialty foods, gourmet baking mixes, mugs, and so much more!

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

102 Lake St NE

Popular Items

Street Tacos$10.49
Week 4: Offered March 15-20 Chipotle Tinga Chicken: Two soft flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken, simmered in a smokey chipotle and roasted tomato sauce, topped with shredded cabbage and drizzled with your choice of ranch dressing or chipotle mayo. Served with two mini cookies
Week 5: Offered March 22-27
Garlic Pork Carnitas: Soft flour tortilla filled with shredded pork simmered in a garlic lime chipotle sauce, topped with shredded cabbage and drizzled with your choice of chipotle mayo or ranch dressing. Served with two mini cookies
Week 6: Offered March 29-April 3
Grilled Steak Fajita: Soft flour tortilla filled with grilled beef steak strips simmered in a classic fajita skillet sauce topped with fire roasted peppers and onions; drizzled with your choice of chipotle mayo or ranch dressing. Served with two mini cookies
Latte
Espresso and steamed milk
Pizza Sub$11.49
Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Provolone Cheese and Pizza Sauce Served on a Panini Grilled 7" Bun
All sandwich/wrap lunch items are served with a pickle spear, your choice of chips and two mini cookies.
Mocha
Espresso, Chocolate and Steamed Milk. Whip + chocolate sauce
Soup of the Day
Soup available Tuesday - Friday Tuesday: Potato Bacon
Wednesday: Chili
Thursday: Cheeseburger Chowder or Vegetable Beef (depending on availability)
Friday: Chicken Wild Rice
Size options:
8oz Cup
12oz Bowl
Served with crackers
Turkey Bacon Sandwich$11.49
All natural hickory smoked turkey breast, muenster cheese, lettuce and chipotle mayo. Served on cranberry wild rice bread.
All sandwich/wrap lunch items are served with a pickle spear, your choice of chips and two mini cookies.
Garden Island$11.49
Grilled chicken breast, mixed salad, served with cabbage, cranberries, sunflower seeds, shredded cheddar and monterey jack cheese served with your choice of honey mustard or ranch dressing.
Muffins$3.50
Blueberry -
Double Chocolate -
Apple Cinnamon
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$10.99
Chicken Breast, Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese and Ranch Dressing, Served in a 12" tortilla
All sandwich/wrap lunch items are served with a pickle spear, your choice of chips and two mini cookies.
Pretzel Sticks$4.25
Two pretzel sticks served with beer cheese
Location

102 Lake St NE

Warroad MN

Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

