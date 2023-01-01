Bacon cheeseburgers in Lake Orion
Lake Orion restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
Lake Rock Cocktail Bar & Kitchen
780 S Lapeer Rd, Orion
|BBQ BACON BURGER
|$16.00
Beef patty, Swiss cheese, bacon, onion rings, and barbeque sauce.
Sheldon's Street Pizza
3767 south baldwin road, Lake orion
|SMALL Bacon Cheeseburger
|$16.49
Fresh ground beef, bacon, white onion, american cheese, topped with tomato, lettuce, ketchup, mustard and mayo
(No pizza sauce)
|LARGE Bacon Cheeseburger
|$20.99
Fresh ground beef, bacon, white onion, american cheese, topped with tomato, lettuce, ketchup, mustard and mayo
(No pizza sauce)
|XL Bacon Cheeseburger
|$25.99
Fresh ground beef, bacon, white onion, american cheese, topped with tomato, lettuce, ketchup, mustard and mayo
(No pizza sauce)