Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken salad in
Lake Orion
/
Lake Orion
/
Chicken Salad
Lake Orion restaurants that serve chicken salad
FALAFEL
Anita's Kitchen - Lake Orion
45 W Flint St, Lake Orion
Avg 4.7
(372 reviews)
Chicken Feta Fattoush Salad
$13.00
More about Anita's Kitchen - Lake Orion
Sheldon's Street Pizza
3767 south baldwin road, Lake orion
No reviews yet
Michigan Dried Cherry Chicken Salad 1/2 LB.
$6.99
More about Sheldon's Street Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Orion
Cheesecake
Cookies
Salmon
Baklava
Cake
Chocolate Cake
Chicken Tenders
Gyro Sandwiches
More near Lake Orion to explore
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Auburn Hills
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Clarkston
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Waterford
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Bloomfield Hills
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Oxford
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Romeo
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Flint
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(124 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(88 restaurants)
Saginaw
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Bay City
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(231 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(83 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(264 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(62 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1670 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston