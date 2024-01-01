Chimichangas in Lake Orion
AVOCADO HOUSE CANTINA
1188 S Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion
|Chimichanga Ranchera
|$15.00
Deep fried 12" Flour tortilla w/your choice of meat, cheese, topped with Ranchero sauce, lettuce, pico, sour cream.
|House Chimichanga guacamole.
|$15.00
A 12 flour tortilla. Rolled up with cheese and you choice of meat , deep fried to perfection , topped with guacamole and sour cream served with refried bean and rice .