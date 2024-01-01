Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Lake Orion

Lake Orion restaurants
Lake Orion restaurants that serve chimichangas

AVOCADO HOUSE CANTINA

1188 S Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion

Chimichanga Ranchera$15.00
Deep fried 12" Flour tortilla w/your choice of meat, cheese, topped with Ranchero sauce, lettuce, pico, sour cream.
House Chimichanga guacamole.$15.00
A 12 flour tortilla. Rolled up with cheese and you choice of meat , deep fried to perfection , topped with guacamole and sour cream served with refried bean and rice .
Lake Rock Fusion Grill & Cantina

780 S Lapeer Rd, Orion

CALIFORNIA CHIMICHANGA$17.00
Fried flour tortilla filled with steak, cheese and fries. Topped
with queso dip and guacamole. Served with rice & beans.
