Fajitas in Lake Orion

Lake Orion restaurants
Lake Orion restaurants that serve fajitas

FALAFEL

Anita's Kitchen - Lake Orion

45 W Flint St, Lake Orion

Avg 4.7 (372 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Fajita Pita$8.00
Marinated chicken breast, grilled onion, red and yellow bell peppers, and provolone cheese, topped with a jalapeño salsa. (soy-free, halal)
More about Anita's Kitchen - Lake Orion
AVOCADO MEXICAN GRILL

1188 S Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Quesadilla$12.99
10" Flour tortilla w/your choice of meat & cheese.Lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Fajitas$0.00
Grilled green peppers, onions Pico, lettuce, tortillas.Served w rice & beans.
FAJITA NACHOS$13.99
Tortilla chips w/your choice of meat, beans, melted cheese, grilled green peppers and pico de Gallo. |chicken|Steak|.
More about AVOCADO MEXICAN GRILL

