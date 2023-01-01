Fajitas in Lake Orion
Lake Orion restaurants that serve fajitas
FALAFEL
Anita's Kitchen - Lake Orion
45 W Flint St, Lake Orion
|Grilled Fajita Pita
|$8.00
Marinated chicken breast, grilled onion, red and yellow bell peppers, and provolone cheese, topped with a jalapeño salsa. (soy-free, halal)
AVOCADO MEXICAN GRILL
1188 S Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.99
10" Flour tortilla w/your choice of meat & cheese.Lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.
|Fajitas
|$0.00
Grilled green peppers, onions Pico, lettuce, tortillas.Served w rice & beans.
|FAJITA NACHOS
|$13.99
Tortilla chips w/your choice of meat, beans, melted cheese, grilled green peppers and pico de Gallo. |chicken|Steak|.