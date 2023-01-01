Honey chicken in Lake Orion
Lake Orion restaurants that serve honey chicken
More about Biter Tom's Distillery & Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
Biter Tom's Distillery & Kitchen
120 S Broadway #200, Lake Orion
|Roasted Red Pepper and Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Caramelized Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Boursin, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Adobo Chicken, Arugula, and Hot Honey
More about Sheldon's Street Pizza
Sheldon's Street Pizza
3767 south baldwin road, Lake orion
|LARGE Honey Chicken Siracha Pizza (Thin Crust Only)
|$20.99
Chicken, Muenster cheese, tomato, red onion, topped with honey siracha sauce
|XL Honey Chicken Siracha Pizza (Thin Crust Only)
|$27.99
Chicken, Muenster cheese, tomato, red onion, topped with honey siracha sauce
|SMALL Honey Chicken Siracha Pizza (Thin Crust Only)
|$16.49
Chicken, Muenster cheese, tomato, red onion, topped with honey siracha sauce