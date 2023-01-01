Honey chicken in Lake Orion

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bitter Tom's Distillery image

FRENCH FRIES

Biter Tom's Distillery & Kitchen

120 S Broadway #200, Lake Orion

Avg 4.8 (177 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Red Pepper and Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Caramelized Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Boursin, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Adobo Chicken, Arugula, and Hot Honey
More about Biter Tom's Distillery & Kitchen
sheldons street pizza image

 

Sheldon's Street Pizza

3767 south baldwin road, Lake orion

No reviews yet
Takeout
LARGE Honey Chicken Siracha Pizza (Thin Crust Only)$20.99
Chicken, Muenster cheese, tomato, red onion, topped with honey siracha sauce
XL Honey Chicken Siracha Pizza (Thin Crust Only)$27.99
Chicken, Muenster cheese, tomato, red onion, topped with honey siracha sauce
SMALL Honey Chicken Siracha Pizza (Thin Crust Only)$16.49
Chicken, Muenster cheese, tomato, red onion, topped with honey siracha sauce
More about Sheldon's Street Pizza

