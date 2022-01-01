Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Margherita pizza in Lake Orion

Lake Orion restaurants
Lake Orion restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Bitter Tom's Distillery image

FRENCH FRIES

Biter Tom's Distillery & Kitchen

120 S Broadway #200, Lake Orion

Avg 4.8 (177 reviews)
Takeout
New Margherita Pizza$15.00
Heirloom Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, House Cheese Blend, Tomato Basil Sauce, Fresh Basil
More about Biter Tom's Distillery & Kitchen
sheldons street pizza image

 

Sheldon's Street Pizza

3767 south baldwin road, Lake orion

No reviews yet
Takeout
SMALL Margherita Pizza$15.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, topped with basil
MEDIUM Margherita Pizza$17.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, topped with basil
Large Margherita Pizza$19.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, topped with basil
More about Sheldon's Street Pizza

