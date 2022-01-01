Margherita pizza in Lake Orion
Lake Orion restaurants that serve margherita pizza
Biter Tom's Distillery & Kitchen
120 S Broadway #200, Lake Orion
|New Margherita Pizza
|$15.00
Heirloom Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, House Cheese Blend, Tomato Basil Sauce, Fresh Basil
Sheldon's Street Pizza
3767 south baldwin road, Lake orion
|SMALL Margherita Pizza
|$15.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, topped with basil
|MEDIUM Margherita Pizza
|$17.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, topped with basil
|Large Margherita Pizza
|$19.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, topped with basil