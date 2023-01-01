Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Lake Orion

Lake Orion restaurants
Lake Orion restaurants that serve nachos

AVOCADO MEXICAN GRILL

1188 S Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CANCUN NACHOS$15.99
Tortilla chips with/ of chicken, shrimp, bacon, mushrooms, pineapple, creamy house sauce.
FAJITA NACHOS$13.99
Tortilla chips w/your choice of meat, beans, melted cheese, grilled green peppers and pico de Gallo. |chicken|Steak|.
SUPER NACHOS$13.99
Tortilla chips w/your choice of meat, cheese, bell peppers, beans, tomato, onions, jalapeños, & guacamole.|Steak |Beef|Chicken|Pastor|Chorizo| Carnitas
More about AVOCADO MEXICAN GRILL
Bitter Tom's Distillery image

FRENCH FRIES

Biter Tom's Distillery & Kitchen

120 S Broadway #200, Lake Orion

Avg 4.8 (177 reviews)
Takeout
Ahi Poke Nacho$18.00
Fresh Ahi, Tomato, Avocado, Wontons, Wakame, Sriracha Aioli, Teriyaki
More about Biter Tom's Distillery & Kitchen

