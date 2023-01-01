Nachos in Lake Orion
AVOCADO MEXICAN GRILL
1188 S Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion
|CANCUN NACHOS
|$15.99
Tortilla chips with/ of chicken, shrimp, bacon, mushrooms, pineapple, creamy house sauce.
|FAJITA NACHOS
|$13.99
Tortilla chips w/your choice of meat, beans, melted cheese, grilled green peppers and pico de Gallo. |chicken|Steak|.
|SUPER NACHOS
|$13.99
Tortilla chips w/your choice of meat, cheese, bell peppers, beans, tomato, onions, jalapeños, & guacamole.|Steak |Beef|Chicken|Pastor|Chorizo| Carnitas