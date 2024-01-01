Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Lake Orion

Go
Lake Orion restaurants
Toast

Lake Orion restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

BG pic

 

Orion Boat House - 256 South Broadway

256 South Broadway, Lake Orion

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Philly Cheese Steak$15.00
More about Orion Boat House - 256 South Broadway
sheldons street pizza image

 

Sheldon's Street Pizza

3767 south baldwin road, Lake orion

No reviews yet
Takeout
XL Philly Cheesesteak Pizza$27.99
Mozzarella, american cheese, philly steak, onion, green pepper, fresh mushroom
SMALL Philly Cheesesteak Pizza$16.49
Mozzarella, american cheese, philly steak, onion, green pepper, fresh mushroom
Philly Cheesesteak 12 Inch$10.99
More about Sheldon's Street Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Orion

Cake

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Greek Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Fajitas

Gyro Sandwiches

Map

More near Lake Orion to explore

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Waterford

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Bloomfield Hills

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Auburn Hills

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Clarkston

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Romeo

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Flint

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (325 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (206 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (408 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (106 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2545 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston