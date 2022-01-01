Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salmon in
Lake Orion
/
Lake Orion
/
Salmon
Lake Orion restaurants that serve salmon
FALAFEL
Anita's Kitchen
45 W Flint St, Lake Orion
Avg 4.7
(372 reviews)
Salmon Filet (1)
$7.00
More about Anita's Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
Bitter Tom's Distillery
120 S Broadway #200, Lake Orion
Avg 4.8
(177 reviews)
Salmon with Yogurt Dill Sauce
$25.00
Cedar Plank Grilled Faroe Island Salmon, Herb Roasted Potatoes, Fresh Seasonal Vegetable
More about Bitter Tom's Distillery
Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Orion
Cheesecake
Chicken Shawarma
Cookies
Baklava
Pies
Reuben
Chicken Tenders
Gyro Sandwiches
More near Lake Orion to explore
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Auburn Hills
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Bloomfield Hills
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Clarkston
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Waterford
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Oxford
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Romeo
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Flint
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(87 restaurants)
Saginaw
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Bay City
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(228 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(78 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(257 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(67 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1619 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston