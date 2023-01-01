Tacos in Lake Orion

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

AVOCADO MEXICAN GRILL

1188 S Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mexican style Taco$0.00
Onions, cilantro Corn|hard shell or Flour
SHRIMP TACO DINNER$16.99
3 shrimp tacos topped with Cole slaw, avocado and cilantro, chipotle ranch. Served with rice and beans. Corn tortillas or Flour.
TACOS SUPREMOS$14.99
3 big corn tortillas tacos, chorizo sausage, premium steak, grill onions, guacamole, and radish.
More about AVOCADO MEXICAN GRILL
Bitter Tom's Distillery image

FRENCH FRIES

Biter Tom's Distillery & Kitchen

120 S Broadway #200, Lake Orion

Avg 4.8 (177 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Fish Tacos$15.00
Oven Baked Atlantic Cod Taco's, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Sriracha Mayo
Carne Asada Tacos$16.00
Marinated Chargrilled Grass Fed Flank Steak, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Tomato Salsa, Guacamole, Cotija Cheese
Fried or Baked Fish Tacos$15.00
Crispy Fried Cod, Sriracha Mayo, Cilantro Lime Slaw
More about Biter Tom's Distillery & Kitchen

