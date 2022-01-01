Lake Oswego restaurants you'll love

Lake Oswego restaurants
Toast
  • Lake Oswego

Lake Oswego's top cuisines

Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Lake Oswego restaurants

Bamboo Sushi image

 

Bamboo Sushi

380 First St, Lake Oswego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Edamame$4.00
With sea salt.
Cauliflower$9.00
Crunchy fried, spicy black bean sauce, toasted cashews, and cilantro. GF.
Green Machine$13.00
Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.
More about Bamboo Sushi
The LOcal Taproom image

 

The LOcal Taproom

15630 Boones Ferry Road, Lake Oswego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Block 15 DAB Lab Citra 16oz$4.45
Hazy IPA, ABV 7.3% | 16oz
20: Sticky Hands (Block 15)
DIPA, ABV 8.1%
11: Single Hop Mosaic (pFriem)
IPA, ABV 6.3%
More about The LOcal Taproom
Duke's Public House image

 

Duke's Public House

506 A Avenue, Lake Oswego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Cheese Burger$17.00
Fried Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Tangy Beet Salad$14.00
More about Duke's Public House
La Provence image

PASTRY

La Provence

16350 Boones Ferry Rd, Lake Oswego

Avg 4.4 (1700 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bowl French Onion$9.00
Our signature soup made with deeply caramelized onions in our rich beef consommé, topped with toasted Provence bread that is loaded with melted Swiss and parmesan cheese.
Baked Eggs a la Francaise$14.50
Poached eggs nestled in grilled hash browns with sautéed mushrooms and ham, finished with gruyère béchamel and Swiss cheese gratiné. Served with toasted baguette slices.
Traditional Benedict$15.75
A freshly baked and toasted croissant topped with a thick slice of ham, two poached eggs, and our house-made hollandaise sauce.
More about La Provence
Breakside Brewery image

 

Breakside Brewery

120 A Avenue, Lake Oswego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dark Cabaret$16.00
This barrel-aged stout is a characterful expression of beer, barrels, and aging, no adjuncts needed. The dominant base beer here is our interpretation of a historic German-style kulmbacher ale. What do we know about the style? That is was strong, dark, and hoppy. What do we imagine about it? That it was a strong cousin to Baltic porters, slightly smokey as would have been true for much historic beer, and suitable for long aging. We selected six casks of mature modern kulmbacher, aged in Bourbon barrels, and blended them with casks of two other stouts in our wood cellar to amplify notes of raisin, char, sea salt, and milk chocolate. The inspiration is historical; the result is undoubtedly modern, distinct, and delicious.
20L - Pilsner$80.00
German Pilsner. Tasting notes: grass, herbal, spicy, bready, crisp. 5% ABV
20L - Breakside IPA$80.00
West Coast IPA. Tasting notes: evergreen, tropical, balanced, bitter. 6.2% ABV
More about Breakside Brewery
Nicoletta's Table and Marketplace image

 

Nicoletta's Table and Marketplace

333 S. State St., Suite M, Lake Oswego

Avg 4.4 (1109 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Half Caesar Insalate$8.00
chopped romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and house-made croutons
add anchovies 1.5
Spaghetti alla Carbonara$24.00
spaghetti, pancetta, egg, cream and parmesan
Chicken Parmigiana$27.00
parmesan breaded chicken breast with fresh whole milk mozzarella, spaghetti and nicoletta’s red sauce
More about Nicoletta's Table and Marketplace
Restaurant banner

 

Killer Burger - Lake Oswego

9 Centerpointe Ste. C, Lake Oswego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Classic$12.75
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle
Jose Mendoza$13.25
Bacon, Roasted Green Chiles, Monterey Jack, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Kid's Burger$7.50
Bacon, American Cheese & Ketchup.
Comes with Fries and a juice box.
More about Killer Burger - Lake Oswego
Restaurant banner

 

Berkeley's bar and grill

6302 Meadows Road, Lake Oswego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Berkeley's bar and grill

