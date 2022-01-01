Lake Oswego restaurants you'll love

This barrel-aged stout is a characterful expression of beer, barrels, and aging, no adjuncts needed. The dominant base beer here is our interpretation of a historic German-style kulmbacher ale. What do we know about the style? That is was strong, dark, and hoppy. What do we imagine about it? That it was a strong cousin to Baltic porters, slightly smokey as would have been true for much historic beer, and suitable for long aging. We selected six casks of mature modern kulmbacher, aged in Bourbon barrels, and blended them with casks of two other stouts in our wood cellar to amplify notes of raisin, char, sea salt, and milk chocolate. The inspiration is historical; the result is undoubtedly modern, distinct, and delicious.

