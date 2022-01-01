Lake Oswego restaurants you'll love
More about Bamboo Sushi
Bamboo Sushi
380 First St, Lake Oswego
|Popular items
|Edamame
|$4.00
With sea salt.
|Cauliflower
|$9.00
Crunchy fried, spicy black bean sauce, toasted cashews, and cilantro. GF.
|Green Machine
|$13.00
Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.
More about The LOcal Taproom
The LOcal Taproom
15630 Boones Ferry Road, Lake Oswego
|Popular items
|Block 15 DAB Lab Citra 16oz
|$4.45
Hazy IPA, ABV 7.3% | 16oz
|20: Sticky Hands (Block 15)
DIPA, ABV 8.1%
|11: Single Hop Mosaic (pFriem)
IPA, ABV 6.3%
More about Duke's Public House
Duke's Public House
506 A Avenue, Lake Oswego
|Popular items
|Classic Cheese Burger
|$17.00
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
|Tangy Beet Salad
|$14.00
More about La Provence
PASTRY
La Provence
16350 Boones Ferry Rd, Lake Oswego
|Popular items
|Bowl French Onion
|$9.00
Our signature soup made with deeply caramelized onions in our rich beef consommé, topped with toasted Provence bread that is loaded with melted Swiss and parmesan cheese.
|Baked Eggs a la Francaise
|$14.50
Poached eggs nestled in grilled hash browns with sautéed mushrooms and ham, finished with gruyère béchamel and Swiss cheese gratiné. Served with toasted baguette slices.
|Traditional Benedict
|$15.75
A freshly baked and toasted croissant topped with a thick slice of ham, two poached eggs, and our house-made hollandaise sauce.
More about Breakside Brewery
Breakside Brewery
120 A Avenue, Lake Oswego
|Popular items
|Dark Cabaret
|$16.00
This barrel-aged stout is a characterful expression of beer, barrels, and aging, no adjuncts needed. The dominant base beer here is our interpretation of a historic German-style kulmbacher ale. What do we know about the style? That is was strong, dark, and hoppy. What do we imagine about it? That it was a strong cousin to Baltic porters, slightly smokey as would have been true for much historic beer, and suitable for long aging. We selected six casks of mature modern kulmbacher, aged in Bourbon barrels, and blended them with casks of two other stouts in our wood cellar to amplify notes of raisin, char, sea salt, and milk chocolate. The inspiration is historical; the result is undoubtedly modern, distinct, and delicious.
|20L - Pilsner
|$80.00
German Pilsner. Tasting notes: grass, herbal, spicy, bready, crisp. 5% ABV
|20L - Breakside IPA
|$80.00
West Coast IPA. Tasting notes: evergreen, tropical, balanced, bitter. 6.2% ABV
More about Nicoletta's Table and Marketplace
Nicoletta's Table and Marketplace
333 S. State St., Suite M, Lake Oswego
|Popular items
|Half Caesar Insalate
|$8.00
chopped romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and house-made croutons
add anchovies 1.5
|Spaghetti alla Carbonara
|$24.00
spaghetti, pancetta, egg, cream and parmesan
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$27.00
parmesan breaded chicken breast with fresh whole milk mozzarella, spaghetti and nicoletta’s red sauce
More about Killer Burger - Lake Oswego
Killer Burger - Lake Oswego
9 Centerpointe Ste. C, Lake Oswego
|Popular items
|Classic
|$12.75
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle
|Jose Mendoza
|$13.25
Bacon, Roasted Green Chiles, Monterey Jack, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
|Kid's Burger
|$7.50
Bacon, American Cheese & Ketchup.
Comes with Fries and a juice box.
More about Berkeley's bar and grill
Berkeley's bar and grill
6302 Meadows Road, Lake Oswego