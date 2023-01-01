Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Lake Oswego

Go
Lake Oswego restaurants
Toast

Lake Oswego restaurants that serve chicken salad

Duke's Public House image

 

Duke's Public House - 506 A Avenue

506 A Avenue, Lake Oswego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tinga Taco Salad$18.00
More about Duke's Public House - 506 A Avenue
Chicken Mediterranean Salade image

PASTRY

La Provence - Lake Oswego

16350 Boones Ferry Rd, Lake Oswego

Avg 4.4 (1700 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Mediterranean Salade$16.25
Our organic house salad blend tossed with homemade creamy balsamic dressing, diced tomato. cucumbers, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, and crumbled feta cheese. Topped with slices of herb-roasted chicken breast.
More about La Provence - Lake Oswego

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Oswego

Pies

Scallops

Spaghetti

Chicken Parmesan

Tiramisu

Cheesecake

Prosciutto

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Lake Oswego to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (46 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (292 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston