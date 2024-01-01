Chicken wraps in Lake Oswego
Lake Oswego restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Five Spice Seafood + Wine Bar
315 1st Street. Suite 201, Lake Oswego
|Grilled Chicken Lettuce Wrap
|$16.00
Butter Lettuce, Pickled Vegetables, Bean Sprouts, Peanut Dipping Sauce, Sesame, Lime, Cilantro, Mint
Duke's Public House - 506 A Avenue
506 A Avenue, Lake Oswego
|Jerk Chicken Wrap
|$20.00
Hush Hush Cafe
15170 Bangy Road, Lake Oswego
|Chicken Kebab Wrap
|$16.95
Our famous chicken kabobs, topped with garlic sauce.
|Jumbo Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$14.95
Thinly shaved slices of tender veritcal grilled chicken, stuffed with our crispy fries, topped with garlic sauce.
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$13.95
Thinly shaved slices of tender vertical grilled chicken, topped with garlic sauce.