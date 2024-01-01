Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Lake Oswego

Go
Lake Oswego restaurants
Toast

Lake Oswego restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Five Spice Seafood + Wine Bar

315 1st Street. Suite 201, Lake Oswego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Lettuce Wrap$16.00
Butter Lettuce, Pickled Vegetables, Bean Sprouts, Peanut Dipping Sauce, Sesame, Lime, Cilantro, Mint
More about Five Spice Seafood + Wine Bar
Duke's Public House image

 

Duke's Public House - 506 A Avenue

506 A Avenue, Lake Oswego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Jerk Chicken Wrap$20.00
More about Duke's Public House - 506 A Avenue
Item pic

 

Hush Hush Cafe

15170 Bangy Road, Lake Oswego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Kebab Wrap$16.95
Our famous chicken kabobs, topped with garlic sauce.
Jumbo Chicken Shawarma Wrap$14.95
Thinly shaved slices of tender veritcal grilled chicken, stuffed with our crispy fries, topped with garlic sauce.
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$13.95
Thinly shaved slices of tender vertical grilled chicken, topped with garlic sauce.
More about Hush Hush Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Oswego

Hummus

Paninis

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Cheesecake

Cake

Shrimp Tempura

Pepperoni Pizza

Steamed Rice

Map

More near Lake Oswego to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (538 restaurants)

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (538 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (421 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston