Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Lake Oswego

Go
Lake Oswego restaurants
Toast

Lake Oswego restaurants that serve clams

Consumer pic

 

Elephant's Deli

3970 Mercantile Drive, Suite 110, Lake Oswego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Clam Chowder Pint$9.00
Clam Chowder Quart$14.00
Clam Chowder Half Pint$5.50
More about Elephant's Deli
Item pic

 

Nicoletta's Table and Marketplace

333 S. State St., Suite M, Lake Oswego

Avg 4.4 (1109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vongole- Clams$22.00
Fresh Northwest Manilla clams, cooked in a white wine butter sauce w/ fresh tomatoes, garlic, shallots, fennel, chili flakes served with grilled pugliese bread
Linguini Vongole- Clams$30.00
House made liguini servered with Northwest Manilla clams, fresh cherry tomatoes, garlic, shallots, chili flakes, in a white wine butter sauce
More about Nicoletta's Table and Marketplace

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Oswego

Chicken Tenders

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken

Edamame

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Chicken Salad

Steamed Rice

Map

More near Lake Oswego to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (538 restaurants)

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (538 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (421 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston