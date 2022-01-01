Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Lake Oswego

Go
Lake Oswego restaurants
Toast

Lake Oswego restaurants that serve cookies

Nicoletta's Table and Marketplace image

 

Nicoletta's Table and Marketplace

333 S. State St., Suite M, Lake Oswego

Avg 4.4 (1109 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
U-Bake Cookie Box$8.00
Cookies
More about Nicoletta's Table and Marketplace
Item pic

 

Killer Burger

9 Centerpointe Ste. C, Lake Oswego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Street - Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.50
Overflowing with intensely flavorful chunks and morsels of sustainable chocolates grown in the Peruvian Andes - milk, semisweet and dark coins – and an added crunch of savory pretzel bites. A brown butter, caramelized, chewy-crisped-edged wonder to shower your taste buds with amazement. Free of GMO’s, additives and artificial colors and made with only pure cane sugar and cage free eggs.
More about Killer Burger

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Oswego

Risotto

Salmon

Cake

Scallops

Map

More near Lake Oswego to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston