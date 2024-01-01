Fried rice in Lake Oswego

A delightful fusion of savory flavors and textures, our Chachu Fried Rice features tender Chachu pork, perfectly cooked mushrooms, and fluffy scrambled eggs, all stir-fried to perfection. This dish is elegantly topped with fresh scallions and a hint of vibrant red ginger, adding a refreshing zing to every bite. Enjoy a harmonious blend of traditional ingredients in every mouthful.

