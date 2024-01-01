Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Lake Oswego

Lake Oswego restaurants
Lake Oswego restaurants that serve fried rice

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bamboo Sushi Lake Oswego

380 First St, Lake Oswego

Avg 4.6 (1007 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garlic Fried Rice$15.00
Mixed mushrooms, edamame, carrot, onion, egg, green onion
Oswego Noodle House - 14559 Westlake Dr, Suite B

14559 Westlake Dr, Suite B, Lake Oswego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chachu Fried Rice$15.00
A delightful fusion of savory flavors and textures, our Chachu Fried Rice features tender Chachu pork, perfectly cooked mushrooms, and fluffy scrambled eggs, all stir-fried to perfection. This dish is elegantly topped with fresh scallions and a hint of vibrant red ginger, adding a refreshing zing to every bite. Enjoy a harmonious blend of traditional ingredients in every mouthful.
