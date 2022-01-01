Salmon in Lake Oswego
Lake Oswego restaurants that serve salmon
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Bamboo Sushi
380 First St, Lake Oswego
|Nigiri King Salmon
|$9.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
|Nigiri New Zealand King Salmon
|$9.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
PASTRY
La Provence
16350 Boones Ferry Rd, Lake Oswego
|Northwest Salmon Salade
|$16.50
Organic salad greens and French lentils dressed with a light balsamic vinaigrette and tossed with feta cheese and tomato. Topped with a grilled salmon filet and a dollop of fresh basil pesto. Servers with La Provence Bread.