Salmon salad in Lake Oswego

Lake Oswego restaurants
Lake Oswego restaurants that serve salmon salad

Item pic

 

Five Spice Seafood + Wine Bar

315 1st Street. Suite 201, Lake Oswego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackened Salmon Salad$17.00
Spinach, Shaved Fennel, Red Peppers, Red Onion, Orange Supremes, Lemon Miso Dressing, Almonds
More about Five Spice Seafood + Wine Bar
Northwest Salmon Salade image

PASTRY

La Provence - Lake Oswego

16350 Boones Ferry Rd, Lake Oswego

Avg 4.4 (1700 reviews)
Takeout
Northwest Salmon Salade$17.50
Organic salad greens and French lentils dressed with a light balsamic vinaigrette and tossed with feta cheese and tomato. Topped with a grilled salmon filet and a dollop of fresh basil pesto. Servers with La Provence Bread.
More about La Provence - Lake Oswego

