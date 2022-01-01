Spaghetti in Lake Oswego
Nicoletta's Table and Marketplace - Lake Oswego
333 S. State St., Suite M, Lake Oswego
|Spaghetti Red Sauce
|$17.00
Spaghetti with Nicoletta's house red sauce, fresh basil and parmesan.
|Spaghetti Bolognese
|$24.00
Spaghetti with house made sausage meat sauce
|Spaghetti alla Carbonara
|$27.00
spaghetti, pancetta, egg, cream and parmesan
Pizzeria Sul Lago - Lake Oswego
315 1st Street, Suite 101, Lake Oswego
|SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS
|$15.00
with two house made meatballs, spiced marinara, whipped ricotta, and a fried basil leaf.
|SPAGHETTI ALLA PUTTANESCA
|$14.00
Spaghetti alla puttanesca with a spiced marinara sauce, anchovies, capers, kalamata olives, and fresh cherry tomatoes
|SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALL
|$8.00
with a meatball