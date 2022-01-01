Spaghetti in Lake Oswego

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti alla Carbonara image

 

Nicoletta's Table and Marketplace - Lake Oswego

333 S. State St., Suite M, Lake Oswego

Avg 4.4 (1109 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti Red Sauce$17.00
Spaghetti with Nicoletta's house red sauce, fresh basil and parmesan.
Spaghetti Bolognese$24.00
Spaghetti with house made sausage meat sauce
Spaghetti alla Carbonara$27.00
spaghetti, pancetta, egg, cream and parmesan
More about Nicoletta's Table and Marketplace - Lake Oswego
Item pic

 

Pizzeria Sul Lago - Lake Oswego

315 1st Street, Suite 101, Lake Oswego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS$15.00
with two house made meatballs, spiced marinara, whipped ricotta, and a fried basil leaf.
SPAGHETTI ALLA PUTTANESCA$14.00
Spaghetti alla puttanesca with a spiced marinara sauce, anchovies, capers, kalamata olives, and fresh cherry tomatoes
SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALL$8.00
with a meatball
More about Pizzeria Sul Lago - Lake Oswego

