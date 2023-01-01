Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Lake Oswego

Lake Oswego restaurants
Lake Oswego restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bamboo Sushi Lake Oswego

380 First St, Lake Oswego

Avg 4.6 (1007 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber, kaiware
Tuna Roll$9.00
Tuna, seaweed outside
Tuna Roll$9.00
More about Bamboo Sushi Lake Oswego
Item pic

 

Oswego Noodle House - 14559 Westlake Dr, Suite B

14559 Westlake Dr, Suite B, Lake Oswego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Corn Salad Rolls$10.00
Introducing our delicious Tuna Corn Salad Rolls! This refreshing and satisfying dish is perfect for those looking for a light yet flavorful option. We start with a blend of tender tuna and sweet corn kernels, combined with crisp diced carrots. The combination of textures and flavors creates a harmonious balance that will tantalize your taste buds. All these delightful ingredients are then rolled up in a soft and fluffy wrap, making it easy to enjoy on the go or as a delightful appetizer. Whether you're a seafood lover or simply seeking a healthy and tasty treat, our Tuna Corn Salad Rolls are sure to leave you craving more.
More about Oswego Noodle House - 14559 Westlake Dr, Suite B

