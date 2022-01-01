Lake Ozark restaurants you'll love

Lake Ozark restaurants
Toast
  • Lake Ozark

Lake Ozark's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Southern
Must-try Lake Ozark restaurants

Baxter’s Lakeside Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Baxter’s Lakeside Grille

2124 Bagnell Dam Blvd, Lake Ozark

Avg 4.6 (4186 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caramel Gooey Butter Cake-$7.99
yellow cake with butter cream cheese frosting
and ribbons of caramel sauce, topped with cinnamon ice cream
Gooey Butter Sundae-$7.99
gooey butter bites mixed with vanilla and cinnamon ice cream,
topped with whipped cream and a cherry
Prosciutto Parma-$17.99
thinly sliced parma prosciutto with shaved asiago cheese, extra
virgin olive oil and balsamic reduction
More about Baxter’s Lakeside Grille
The Barn-B-Que Smokehouse image

 

The Barn-B-Que Smokehouse

14 Ravenwood Road, Lake Ozark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich 5oz$10.00
Slow smoked and pulled to order pork, drizzled with our pork glaze.
Brisket Cheesesteak$13.00
Philly style with sauteed onions, peppers and melted provolone cheese.
6 Wings$12.00
Juicy, jumbo wings seasoned with our house rub and slowly smoked. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing.
More about The Barn-B-Que Smokehouse
Shawnee Bluff Winery image

PIZZA

Shawnee Bluff Winery

2430 Bagnell Dam Blvd, Lake Ozark

Avg 4.5 (841 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meat & Cheese Pizza$22.00
Red Sauce
Seasoned Ground Beef
Italian Sausage
Applewood Bacon
Pepperoni
Mozz-Parm Blend
More about Shawnee Bluff Winery
Malted Monkey image

 

Malted Monkey

Bagnell Dam Blvd, Lake Ozark, MO 65049, Lake Ozark

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Malted Monkey
Stewart's - On the Strip image

 

Stewart's - On the Strip

1151 Bagnell Dam Blvd, Lake Ozark

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Stewart's - On the Strip
