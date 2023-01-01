Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Lake Ozark

Go
Lake Ozark restaurants
Toast

Lake Ozark restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Baxter’s Lakeside Grille

2124 Bagnell Dam Blvd, Lake Ozark

Avg 4.6 (4186 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baxter's Original Cake$8.99
a crustless Hank’s® Original Cheesecake stacked between two layers of incredibly moist and rich chocolate cake, iced with an ultra-premium Belgian-chocolate ganache
Hank's Featured Cake$8.99
unique selection of one of Hank’s® amazing cakes
Caramel Gooey Butter Cake-$8.99
yellow cake with butter cream cheese frosting
and ribbons of caramel sauce, topped with cinnamon ice cream
More about Baxter’s Lakeside Grille
The Barn-B-Que Smokehouse image

 

The Barn-B-Que Smokehouse

14 Ravenwood Road, Lake Ozark

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gooey Butter Cake$6.50
German Chocolate Cake$7.00
More about The Barn-B-Que Smokehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Ozark

French Toast

Muffins

Nachos

Turkey Clubs

Cheesecake

Quesadillas

Map

More near Lake Ozark to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Saint Robert

Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)

Blue Springs

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Warrensburg

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Wentzville

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (115 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (191 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (798 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (74 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston