Cheesecake in Lake Ozark
Lake Ozark restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about Baxter’s Lakeside Grille
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Baxter’s Lakeside Grille
2124 Bagnell Dam Blvd, Lake Ozark
|Turtle Cheesecake-
|$7.99
layers of moist chocolate fudge cake, rich chocolate cheesecake,
and vanilla mousse baked on a chocolate crumb
topped with dark chocolate ganache
|New York Cheesecake-
|$7.99
our take on a classic New York style cheesecake with strawberry sauce
|Irish Cream Cheesecake
|$7.99
a rich, creamy filling swirled with imported seedless raspberries set in a chocolate crust and topped with white chocolate shavings