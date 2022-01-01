Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Lake Ozark

Lake Ozark restaurants
Lake Ozark restaurants that serve cheesecake

Baxter’s Lakeside Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Baxter’s Lakeside Grille

2124 Bagnell Dam Blvd, Lake Ozark

Avg 4.6 (4186 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turtle Cheesecake-$7.99
layers of moist chocolate fudge cake, rich chocolate cheesecake,
and vanilla mousse baked on a chocolate crumb
topped with dark chocolate ganache
New York Cheesecake-$7.99
our take on a classic New York style cheesecake with strawberry sauce
Irish Cream Cheesecake$7.99
a rich, creamy filling swirled with imported seedless raspberries set in a chocolate crust and topped with white chocolate shavings
More about Baxter’s Lakeside Grille
The Barn-B-Que Smokehouse image

 

The Barn-B-Que Smokehouse

14 Ravenwood Road, Lake Ozark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Cheesecake$6.50
More about The Barn-B-Que Smokehouse

