Lake Placid restaurants you'll love

Lake Placid restaurants
Toast
  • Lake Placid

Lake Placid's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Bakeries
Must-try Lake Placid restaurants

Morty & Edna’s image

 

Morty & Edna’s

231 N. Main Ave., Lake Placid

No reviews yet
COLD BREW$3.50
CAFE LATTE
ICED AMERICANO$3.00
Logan's image

 

Logan's

381 E Interlake Blvd, Lake Placid

No reviews yet
SMALL BISCUITS & GRAVY$5.00
JUMBO Freshly Baked fluffy biscuit smothered in our delicious prepared sausage gravy
REUBEN$10.00
Classic Reuben consisting of corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing grilled on rye bread until crispy and the cheese is melted.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$6.00
Fried Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich. Served with your choice of two slices of Toast. ( White, Wheat, Rye ) with choice of one slice of cheese ( Provolone, Pepper Jack, American, Swiss, Munster ) Upgrade to Bagel, Biscuit or Croissant.
Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

110 Plaza Ave, Lake Placid

No reviews yet
Big Catch Dinner$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
Hand-Breaded Pickle Chips$6.69
Served with ranch dressing for dipping. (550 Cal)
Grilled Salmon$13.99
Our grilled 8 oz. salmon is seasoned with kosher salt and pepper and has a mild flavor and flaky texture. (590-1120 Cal)
DOCK 633 image

 

DOCK 633

633 Lake June Rd, Lake Placid

Avg 4.4 (1234 reviews)
Consumer pic

 

Leones Gourmet Market

1979 Placid Lakes Blvd, Lake Placid

No reviews yet
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lake Placid

Cheeseburgers

More near Lake Placid to explore

Fort Myers

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Kissimmee

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Port Charlotte

No reviews yet

Lake Wales

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Lehigh Acres

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
