Cake in Lake Placid

Lake Placid restaurants
Lake Placid restaurants that serve cake

Logan's

381 E Interlake Blvd, Lake Placid

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
NY STYLE CHEESE CAKE$3.50
More about Logan's
FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

110 Plaza Ave, Lake Placid

Avg 3.8 (128 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Molten Chocolate Cake$5.99
Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream (640 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
